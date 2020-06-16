Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, June 16th

If you think June has been hot, you are correct. Take a look at the map below. That red blob shows just how far above normal we are so far this month. Fortunately, the 7 day shows some cooler weather ahead.

We are getting dry in spots. The rain deficits are interesting in Sioux Falls after 2 years of record-breaking moisture. We’ll continue to watch…

There’s no shortage of wind again today. Here are the wind gusts around 3pm.

Futurecast picks up on thunderstorm chances tonight in the west, around 20-30% levels. We have a chance of severe weather tomorrow evening west and northwest of Sioux Falls in the zone painted in yellow. We expect most of the rain to track into northeastern SD.

The rest of eastern KELOLAND with have to wait until Thursday for a chance of showers and thunderstorms. We see a decrease in rain chances by Friday. Rain totals will likely be .50″-1″ in spots, but we may not see a solid line of storms.

Hot and windy weather is likely today…stay cool.

80s are back for much of the 7 day forecast with scattered rain chances possible again on Saturday.