Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, June 15th

Morning thunderstorms have been rumbling around Rapid City where a few spots have picked up some welcome rainfall.

Areas of thunderstorms developed in the Black Hills region and some of them have produced local severe weather.

Rain totals near Hill City and north of Keystone were in the 1-2″ range overnight.

The next chance of thunderstorms will start late tomorrow night into early Thursday morning. The storm prediction center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather in the area shaded in green.

In a drought pattern, the thunderstorm chances usually are spotty and this situation may prove that. We see some hints of thunderstorm development after midnight in the east, but the rain chance will remain in the 20-30% level for now. There is a chance of some redevelopment Thursday night, but that will mainly focus in Iowa.

Hot weather is still expected today with highs in the 90s at several locations.

Tonight will be very mild with a steady southeast wind.

Tomorrow will bake with highs soaring past 100 ahead of the front in Chamberlain and Huron.

The numbers will dip some on Thursday into Friday for the Sioux Falls area. Additional cooling will take place early next week along with some rain chances by Sunday into Monday.