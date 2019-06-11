Forecast

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, June 11th

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 06:45 AM CDT

Good Morning!

Scattered rain is moving across KELOLAND and more activity is expected today.  Take a look at FutureScan.  You'll notice many areas will be included with scattered t-storms during the peak heating of the day.  Much of the rain will fall apart after sunset, but be alert to downpours this afternoon with lightning. 

Some of the strongest cells could briefly become severe.  A marginal risk of severe weather has been issued for much of eastern and central KELOLAND.

Rain totals are not overly heavy, generally in the .25" to .50" range with the thunderstorms.

High will be below normal with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s in most areas.

Tonight will partly cloudy and cool with scattered rain chances lingering in the southeast this evening.

Tomorrow will be cool across the east with highs in the upper 60s east of the James Valley.  North winds will also keep temperatures cool across the east.

Most of you will be ready for warmer weather by the weekend.  We see highs in the upper 70s and even some 80s by Friday.  Thunderstorm chances should return and would be most favorable after the peak heating of the day during the extended forecast.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


