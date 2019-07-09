Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM July 9

BIG PICTURE:

KELOLAND is in for another stretch of hot, summer-like weather later this week as an upper level ridge of high pressure builds over the central and western US.

LOCAL FORECAST:

We are starting the day off with showers and thundershowers in central and east KELOLAND. Most of these thundershowers are producing rain rates about a half inch to one inch per hour but the heaviest storms are producing rain rates over 2 inches per hour! These storms will continue to move north and east through this morning with clouds and leftover showers this afternoon. Highs today in KELOLAND will be in the upper 70s to 80s.

Western SD has a shot at some thunderstorm redevelopment during the heat of the day, some cells may be strong to severe as the SPC has placed a Slight risk for severe weather in western, southwestern SD, and south-central SD

Tonight will see leftover thunderstorms in central and west SD fade out this evening so the overnight looks mostly dry. Overnight lows in the 60s.

Wednesday will have morning clouds and rain in northern and northeast KELOLAND but the afternoon is looking sunny across the whole area. Afternoon temperatures will be below average, only reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. The winds will also be very strong, with wind speeds over 30 mph, gusts could be over 40 mph.

Thursday is looking like a quiet and sunny day with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.

The heat is on for Friday and the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with a couple shots at some passing rain.