Showers and thunderstorms have delivered some much needed rain to parts of KELOLAND the past 24 hours. You can see wide range of numbers on the map below.

We will continue to track additional areas of rain the next 12 hours and storm chances increase once again in the southeast during the afternoon. Most of the rain will end by late this evening. Local downpours will bring some relief of 1″ or more, but keep in mind other areas will be missed once again.

The pattern