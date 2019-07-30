Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, July 30th

Good Morning! It’s another cool morning in KELOLAND, but not as cool as northern Minnesota. Take a look at this map as of 5:30am.

It continues to stay wetter than normal in much of KELOLAND. We’ll see more chances of rain in the forecast this week, including showers this morning west of Sioux Falls.

Take a look at FutureScan. You can see some of the rain chances ahead this week, including a more organized round across the region by Friday. The heaviest totals appear to be favoring the west and part of southern KELOLAND.

Highs today will stay in the 70s in much of eastern KELOLAND, with 80s to the west.

Tonight will feature a few more showers, mostly scattered rain. The best odds of thunderstorms will be in the Black Hills region.

Tomorrow should trend a little warmer after rain chances diminish in the east during the morning.

More rain arrives on Friday into early Saturday along with higher humidity. It looks like temperatures will stay near normal through the 7 day forecast.