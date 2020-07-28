Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, July 28th

Good Morning! A few isolated showers and t-showers developed early this morning north of Sioux Falls. Most areas picked up less than .20″ of rain, but there were a couple of exceptions near Flandreau where close to .50″ fell just west of town.

We may not be done with the isolated rain chance. A few cells could develop near the Nebraska border later in the afternoon, but won’t likely affect Sioux Falls. More rain is ahead for western KELOLAND tomorrow and that rain will spread into central KELOLAND as well. We do see rain chances getting to Sioux Falls, but most of the rain will stay west through Thursday.

You can see the area of low pressure moving across western South Dakota the next 48 hours, but that will be the main weather story this week.

A flash flood watch has been posted for the Black Hills region tomorrow night into Thursday.

Even though the humidity will be lower again today, temperatures will be warm in the 80s and a few 90s in the south.

Chances of rain will increase in the far west tonight.

We have an 80% chance of rain in Rapid City tomorrow, but only a 30% chance in Sioux Falls by evening.

Look for highs in the 80s the rest of the week. We do see another system moving in from the north on Saturday, so we have added a chance of rain to the forecast.