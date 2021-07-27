Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, July 27th

Another hot day is ahead for KELOLAND. The hot and dry weather is affecting river levels as our Falls Park LIVE cam clearly shows. Unfortunately, the river level is likely to drop even more in the coming days.

Hazy skies are common across the plains. The smoke in the sky will change very little in the short-term forecast.

A heat advisory has been posted today for much of the northern plains. We expect the heat will be just as intense tomorrow.

With all the heat around, there are still a few storm chances in KELOLAND, but the best chances will stay in MN tomorrow morning. You can see the latest severe weather risk map below.

Our Futurecast forecast shows little rain chance today. We do see those t-storm chances in the far northeast early tomorrow morning. Then, that complex of storms could heat toward the Twin Cities. Most of KELOLAND will stay hot and dry.

The rain chance will improve some areas of KELOLAND into Friday as the core of the hot weather moves to our south. We think the best chances of rain will align from Rapid City into northern Nebraska. Temperatures will be cooling as a result of this changing pattern.

Stay cool the best you can today as highs soar into the 90s and 100s once again in KELOLAND.

Tonight looks warm as well with lows in the 70s. Again, some storms may spark toward tomorrow morning in the far northeast.

Tomorrow could be hotter for some areas of KELOLAND. We expect 101 in Sioux Falls, tied for the hottest temperature this summer.

The 7 day forecast does show relief coming with highs in the 80s starting on Thursday and scattered rain chances as well.