Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, July 23rd

Good Morning! Another pleasant day is ahead for KELOLAND and much of the upper midwest as high pressure continues to dominate the headlines. Highs will be in the lower 80s in the Sioux Falls area with mid 80s in Rapid City.

Winds are forecast to move around to a southerly direction, but not too strong around 5-15 mph.

Tonight looks good with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer with highs in the 90s for parts of the west. Late day t-storms could fire in the Black Hills region.

You can see the storms on FutureScan across the west and some of those may hold together past the Missouri River by early Thursday morning.

We don’t expect organized severe weather with this activity, but new and stronger storms could develop later in the day.

A slight risk of severe weather is already on the maps from the Storm Prediction Center shaded in yellow for Thursday.

A strengthening belt of mid and high level winds in the jet stream should aid some of the storm development.

Highs will warm into the weekend and the humidity will increase. More storms could form in the northern plains early next week as the pattern to brew active weather remains in the place.