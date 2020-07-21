Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, July 21st

Good Morning! Scattered thunderstorms made their way across parts of KELOLAND the past 24 hours. Brookings has picked up around 1″ of rain.

Some of these totals are pretty high around Clear Lake and Aurora.

You can see where the rain has tracked the past 24 hours with the drought monitor. Many areas could use a good rain around the Midwest.

We will likely stay dry today, but rain chances could start coming back tomorrow with south winds. Sioux Falls will have a better chance of rain late Wednesday into Thursday.

There’s no doubt we have heat coming in the forecast. Take a look at the heat index forecast.

Highs today still look comfortable in the lower 80s.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow will be warmer in the mid to upper 80s.

A thunderstorm chance will return late Wednesday into Thursday. Then, the weather will turn hot and humid into the weekend. Thunderstorms may return to KELOLAND early next week.