Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, July 20th

Good morning! Hotter weather will be building into KELOLAND the next few days. That means we’ll be using up the rain we’ve seen the past couple of weeks, so keep an eye on this map the next 7-14 day as periods of hot and dry weather change the landscape once again.

The pattern ahead features a large area of high pressure, with chances of thunderstorms developing around the heat core in the 7 day forecast. We see the next chance of rain for folks East River Friday night into Saturday morning. Additional rain chances may develop next week, but it will remain well above normal.

Look for a hot day across KELOLAND with highs in the upper 80s and 90s for many areas.

Even the overnight lows will start warming with a few 70s in western SD.

Tomorrow will be hotter in most areas with 100 forecast in Pierre.

Sioux Falls will see soaring heat by Friday with a high near 96 and higher humidity. Our next chance of rain will arrive in Friday night into Saturday.