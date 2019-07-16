Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, July 16th

Good morning! Scattered thunderstorms are once again moving across KELOLAND. Here’s a look at one of them near Centerville with some heavy rain.

Big heat is ahead this week as well. We have an excessive heat watch in effect Wednesday afternoon through Friday for the areas shaded in red.

Storms are likely to develop late today and tonight. Strong winds are possible with the biggest cells and we’ll be watching the severe weather threat carefully.

The round of storms tonight will impact the development of new storms tomorrow. There will be plenty of heat and humidity in southern KELOLAND to fuel storms that increase on radar.

Highs today look a little cooler, but it will still be very humid.

Look for thunderstorms tonight moving across western and northern SD. Again, severe weather is a concern with better ingredients to support stronger storms sustaining themselves after midnight.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid in between any storms the redevelop. The heat index values will be near 100 in the Sioux Falls area.

We are expecting even worse conditions on Friday. Please pace yourself as work in the heat later this week.

The 7 day forecast looks a little cooler early next week and there could be a few thunderstorms around late Saturday as we enter a new pattern change into next week of slightly cooler and less humid weather.