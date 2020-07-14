Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM July 14

Rain showers will continue to move out of the area as we go through the morning.



With sunshine this afternoon, highs will be slightly below average with numbers in the 70s to near 80 degrees. North winds will slowly decrease through the day to help bring in cooler and drier air.



With high pressure in control for tomorrow, we’ll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with temperatures being a little warmer with highs in the low to middle 80s. Be aware, there may be areas of fog in KELOLAND for the morning.



The heat and humidity will return for this coming weekend. South/southeast winds will help bring in the heat and humidity starting on Friday. Widespread 90s will be the rule for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.



It won’t last, cooler air will soon come in for early next week. Along with it will be scattered showers and storms.



In fact, as temperatures waver back and forth from above to below average, expect steady chances for rain. Some rain amounts for the next ten days will average between an inch and half to three or more inches.