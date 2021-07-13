Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, July 13th

Showers and thunderstorms have developed in southwestern SD this morning. Custer has picked up .29″ as of 7am, with more scattered rain expanding toward Winner.

Our severe weather risk map includes western SD tonight as a new batch of storms is expected.

The risk of severe weather will reorganize tomorrow afternoon, with best chances east of I-29. The severe weather could be particularly bad east of KELOLAND across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Futurecast brings the morning rain across southcentral KELOLAND, but new activity will develop in the far west later this evening. This broken line of storms should move east overnight, arriving in Sioux Falls after 3am. Some of the storms may stay strong as well. Redeveloping thunderstorm chances will be best on Wednesday across the southeast. As mentioned, the highest risk of severe weather will likely stay east of I-29.

Temperatures the next few days will not be too hot for this time of the year, but we do expect hotter temperatures to build to our west next week. We’ll keep a close eye on those developments in the days ahead.

A warm day is ahead with highs between 85 and 90.

We’ll see lows tonight in the 60s with areas of showers and thunderstorms. The chances of rain in Pierre and Rapid City will go above 50%.

Tomorrow will be much cooler with the areas of rain and highs in the 70s.

The 7 day forecast warms back into the 80s Thursday through Monday with next chance of rain arriving on Saturday.