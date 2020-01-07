Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, January 7th

Good Morning! We are tracking clouds and a few flurries this morning in northeastern KELOLAND. The forecast should remain mainly dry as colder begins to move into the region from the north.

Winds won’t be too strong today, but we do see an increase in southeast winds tomorrow. That wind will feel cold!

Take a look at the latest Futurecast wind chill map below. The numbers could drop to around -20 in the northeast.

The snow outlook this week does feature a system by Thursday and early Friday that may produce a narrow swath of snow around Rapid City.

The 10 day snow forecast isn’t too active, but we’ll continue to watch the storm tracks as colder begins to make a move to the south in the coming days.

You can clearly see bitterly cold air lurking to our north early next week. We still think this cold will start moving as we head into the second half of January.

Highs today are still above normal for many, but keep in mind the hourly numbers will be falling in the northeast. Even Sioux Falls may start dropping late this afternoon with northwest winds.

Temps will be cold tonight, perhaps below zero in the northeast.

The wind will make it feel colder than these highs suggest on your Wednesday.

A break in the cold is forecast on Thursday, but it will return for Friday and Saturday. Overall snow chances are minor at this time.