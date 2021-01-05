Storm Center Update-Tuesday AM, January 5th

Good Morning! Our next weather maker is moving into the plains this morning as a storm system from the Pacific northwest takes aim on parts of KELOLAND the next 24 to 36 hours. For many areas, this system will produce light amounts of precipitation, but there will be some exceptions.

Our current snow cover map shows 2-4″ on the ground across much of eastern KELOLAND. We will melt some again today with highs above freezing.

Futurecast shows more clouds today, with the first rounds of light rain and snow moving into the Black Hills region. We don’t expect the West River moisture to be high, but winds will increase in Rapid City during the day over 40mph. You’ll notice an increase to the wintery combo of moisture East River tonight as temperatures fall just below freezing. A persistent area of snow will continue along or near an axis from Aberdeen to Sioux Falls. The features supporting this axis lead to us to believe local snow totals could easily surpass 2″.

The map below shows our latest snow forecast with the highlighted 2-4″ amounts in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen. It’s not a big storm, but the steady light to moderate snow over a 24 hour period will add up over time. Notice places like Mitchell, Yankton, and Chamberlain have much lower snow numbers.

The total moisture totals could easily surpass .25″ along that axis. We think most of that will be snow East River.

There will be some wind with this system, mainly an east breeze with the snow in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen at 15-25 mph.

Look for more clouds today across KELOLAND with highs in the 30s east and 40s west. Stronger winds are forecast in Rapid City.

A wintery combo of rain, freezing rain, and snow will move across KELOLAND tonight with lows mainly in the 20s.

The precipitation in the east will fall with temperatures near freezing. Rapid City will stay dry tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s.

Our 7 day forecast features temperatures that will stay above normal for the next few days. We do expect some light snow to move back into parts of KELOLAND starting late Friday into Saturday.