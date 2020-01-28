Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, January 28th

Good Morning! Another day of clouds and patches of fog can be expected, especially over the snow covered areas of eastern KELOLAND. We’ll keep an eye on the snow depth in the coming days as milder weather arrives from the west.

You can see the snow moving east as well on VIPIR. Most of the amounts will be minor today, under 1″.

Our Futurecast update shows clouds hanging on in eastern KELOLAND as that light snow band moves east. We expect the cloud line to hold East River again tomorrow.

As you can see on the map below, snow totals will be pretty light the next 24 hours. Most of the snow has already fallen in the southwest.

The pattern ahead shows this first system tracking to the east and a minor trough feature will move into the plains by Thursday. Moisture looks limited with this feature.

Our attention will turn to warmer weather by the weekend as Pacific air pushes across much of the northern plains.

A sample outlook for Saturday looks very nice, with 60s in parts of western KELOLAND. We may see numbers even warmer on Sunday.

In the short term, highs will stay in the 20s east today and 40s in the west.

Light snow will end in Sioux Falls this evening and temperatures will remain above normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow will be fine for temperatures with 30s east and 40s west.

Watch the warming potential for the weekend with highs returning to the 40s.