Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, January 21st

Warmer weather is ahead in the forecast across KELOLAND, but stronger winds will an issue. The graphic below shows peak wind gusts over the next 24 hours. We expect the strongest winds over the Buffalo Ridge and the higher elevation areas of northeastern SD, near 50 mph at times.

Clouds will be increasing across the region and areas of snow and mixed precipitation are forecast in NW IA tonight into tomorrow morning. Sioux Falls may see some very light amounts as well.

There’s no question the extended forecast will be much warmer than the past few days. Take a look at the surge of above normal weather in southern Canada. That means the subzero weather we’ve been having is all gone for the coming days. I’m not so sure its gone for good. February will prove interesting to watch.

Highs today will climb into the 40s in the west and 20s in the east.

The temperature overnight may continue to rise in the southeast after early evening lows. South winds will still be strong in spots, but the overall trend will decrease into Wednesday.

Tomorrow will feel better, even with the clouds. 30s will be common East River.

We’ll see additional chances of light snow on Thursday, but much of the 7 day looks dry.