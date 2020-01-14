Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, January 14th

Winds and some patchy blowing snow are creating some slick travel this morning across parts of eastern KELOLAND. The early morning road report shows conditions a little worse east of Sioux Falls. Fortunately, the winds will decrease through the day.

We expect another wave of snow to push through KELOLAND late tonight and tomorrow morning. Most of this moisture will fall across the north. We also think the wind will increase tomorrow morning, mainly in the southeast. The bottom line is prepare for some slick travel.

Our snow forecast the next 24 hours features a narrow band of 2+” around Mobridge.

The snow isn’t done. Our Friday forecast shows widespread snow east of the James Valley with accumulations likely. The heaviest snow will fall east of I-29.

Here’s a look at the snow forecast. We don’t have specific numbers here just yet, but amounts over 3 inches in the dark blue area look likely.

How likely? Well, the raw numbers suggest a 70-90% chance of 3+” east of I-29. Plan on using your snowblower.

Today’s temperatures will hold steady in Sioux Falls, but will remain much colder in the north.

The snow that falls in the north will be light and fluffy, especially considering those low temperatures. Sioux Falls will see rising temps by morning.

We’ll see temperatures fall tomorrow with cold northwest winds.

Get set for snow on Friday and a much colder weekend. The coldest air in this series will arrive early next week.