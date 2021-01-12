Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, January 12th

It was another very mild day in KELOLAND yesterday as highs hit the 30s in the east and the 50s in much of western KELOLAND. Temperatures should be even warmer today.

We do expect some changes in the weather later this week, including some very strong winds and chances of rain and snow. You can see the pattern is dry and mild through tomorrow, but the wind will arrive West River Wednesday night and will increase in the east on Thursday. Rain showers are expected initially, but as colder air moves into the system, snow will become more likely.

You can see the snow forecast is heaviest across Minnesota. While we don’t have any ranges for snow forecasts yet, we do think a plowable snow east of Sioux Falls is looking likely. The wind will create additional problems, so stay tuned to the forecast.

The wind forecast late Thursday is over 50 mph in western and central SD.

Strong winds will continue into Friday and that will combine with snow to create travel problems. We urge you to stay tuned to the latest forecasts.

Cold air will eventually be more of an issue across the plains after January 20th. We’ll continue to watch that feature in the long-range forecast.

Highs today will be much above normal for this time of the year, with 42 expected in Sioux Falls and 55 in Pierre. Winds won’t be too strong at 5-15 mph.

Overnight lows will very mild as well with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be at record levels in Rapid City with highs near 64. We expect 40s across the east and 60s in the west.

The 7 day forecast clearly shows a drop in temperature forecasts for the start of the weekend. We do see some recovery early next week with highs back into the lower 30s by Sunday.