Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, February 9th

Good Morning! It’s another very cold morning across KELOLAND. It will be many more days before we see much recovery.

Highs yesterday made it into the single digits above zero in many locations.

Clouds will still be thicker across parts of southern KELOLAND today. We think the clouds will become more widespread on Wednesday and snow chances should increase on Thursday.

The snow should be light and fluffy. It won’t take much to get 1-2″ and some totals could go higher due to the dry nature of the snow.

The cold is here to stay for the next several days. You can see large area of below normal temperatures staying across the plains into next week.

The cold air will be slow to leave KELOLAND. Even the 8-14 day forecast is below normal. In other words, it may be awhile before temperatures rise above freezing.

Highs today will stay in the single digits and lower teens.

Lows overnight will once again go below zero in much of KELOLAND.

Similar highs are expected tomorrow with highs in the single digits and lower teens.

The weekend should feature the worst of the cold with highs staying below zero in many areas. Stay warm!