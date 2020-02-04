Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, February 4th

Good Morning! It’s a chilly start to the morning across KELOLAND. We have single digits across the northeast, including Aberdeen.

Snow cover remains steady and will continue to reinforce the cooler trends in the northeast. We expect little change on this map in the coming days.

Our Futurecast update shows the most active weather well to our south the next couple of days. A clipper system will move into KELOLAND by Thursday, but snow amounts look minor.

You can see snow totals are not too heavy until the end of the 10 day forecast. We expect a pattern change to begin at about that time.

The forecast today calls for decrease clouds from north to south with highs in the upper teens in Aberdeen and upper 20s in both Rapid City and Pierre.

Tonight will be chilly, but not any colder than this morning.

The 7 day forecast should recover into the 30s tomorrow and Thursday. The numbers may dip on Friday, but the weekend looks fine with highs in the 30s. Some snow may also return by late Saturday into Sunday.