Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, February 2nd

Another day of clouds kept temperatures cool in eastern KELOLAND with highs near 28 in Sioux Falls. Rapid City jumped to 51 as our streak of mild days continues in SW KELOLAND.

Fog is back this morning in places like Eureka.

Dense fog advisories remain in effect for the counties shaded in gray on this map.

Our Futurecast update shows thick clouds east and north today and more fog issues tonight. We think the clouds will hold tomorrow, but highs will be warmer in the east with 40 in Sioux Falls. We expect a cold front tomorrow night to deliver a batch of light rain and snow across KELOLAND. There will be more wind on Thursday perhaps a few patches of blowing snow. We’ll have more on that story later today.

The total snow forecast remains low at this time in most areas.

There is no avoiding the cold later in the week. You can see the depth of the cold coming down into KELOLAND by the weekend into early next week.

Highs for Saturday will be in the single digits and teens.

Sunday looks cold too. We may struggle to get above zero in many of our western MN counties.

Highs on Monday don’t appear much different.

By contrast, today will be another very mild day in western SD with 52 forecast in Rapid City. Pierre will reach 39, while Sioux Falls and Aberdeen will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 30s.

Stay tuned for more details on fog development tonight in central and eastern KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be warmest day of the next 7. 61 looks very mild in Valentine!

The Sioux Falls 7 day forecast looks much colder by the weekend, so enjoy the “mild” weather while it lasts.