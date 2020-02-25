Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, February 25th

Good Morning! Snow continues to fall in western KELOLAND and roads are tough shape in the Black Hills. This is what our Terry Peak Live cam was showing as of 6 a.m.

Roads are snow covered in Rapid City. Please use caution as you travel in these areas.

Areas of blowing snow are common in western KELOLAND and several areas are under weather winter weather advisories. A winter storm warning is in effect for the areas shaded in red northwest of Rapid City.

While the snow continues to falls in the west, we think much of this snow will slip into western Nebraska the next several hours.

Roads in northern Black Hills are reported as impassible in spots and closed. Stay tuned for updates on these conditions.

Much of the west reports snowy and slippery roads as of 6:30am.

We expect additional updates on snowfall totals through the morning. Rapid City already reports around 7″.

Futurecast shows snow in the west moving to the south. Clouds will remain fairly thick, however, the next 24 hours.

The pattern ahead shows a dry outlook this weekend, but another storm will travel across the nation during the first few days of March. At this time, the brunt of the moisture appears to be heading to our south. We’ll continue to watch the trends.

Enjoy highs in the 40s as we close out the 7 day forecast and welcome early March weather.