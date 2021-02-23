Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, February 23rd

Good morning! It’s another mild start to the day, but a few sprinkles or flurries are trying to develop in far northern KELOLAND. Don’t expect much organized rain or snow the next 24 hours, but there will be spots where some light mixed precipitation tries to develop.

This was the snow cover map yesterday morning across the region before the 50 and 60 degree weather.

Now look at the difference 1 day of melting does.

The strongest winds this afternoon will be located in northwestern SD. We think some of the that wind will spread east tonight, with generally lighter winds expected tomorrow.

Our Futurecast update shows a few areas of light mixed precipitation the next 24 hours. Initially, most of this moisture is located in the far north and the far west. We see a few more spots on radar tomorrow as cooler air spills into the northern plains.

The long range forecast still looks above normal for much of KELOLAND.

Highs today will be very mild once again with several areas in the 50s. Stronger winds will be noted in northwestern SD.

Lows tonight will drop into the mid 20s with a small chance of light snow or light mixed precipitation. A burst of NW wind will move across KELOLAND overnight as well.

Tomorrow will be cooler, but less windy with a few scattered snow showers.

The 7 day forecast does feature some cooling this weekend. That cooling may prove more significant to the north. There may also be some light snow, but no major storms for now.