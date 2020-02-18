Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, February 18th

Good Morning! We have a cooler forecast ahead the next 24 hours. Some light snow and flurries will arrive with the colder air, but most of the accumulating snow will be in Nebraska.

We certainly have plenty of snow on the ground in the east to keep us cold. Some areas still have 1-2 feet on the ground, a range that won’t change soon.

Futurecast brings this quick hit of light snow through the region the next 12 hours, but snow should develop more on the Nebraska side of the border tonight into tomorrow morning.

Our snow forecast shows little concern for major problems, but the enhanced blue in Nebraska could yield slick roads tomorrow morning south of Sioux Falls.

Milder weather will be ahead this weekend as modified Pacific air dominates the northern plains.

Stay warm today as temperatures will hold steady or fall this afternoon.

Tonight will be colder with lows at -13 in Aberdeen.

Partly cloudy skies and light winds will help tomorrow, but highs will still be well below normal at just 14 in Sioux Falls.

Look for milder weather on Thursday with upper 20s in the east and 40s in the west.

Friday will be warmer West River with 52 expected in Rapid City!

The mild weather will continue this weekend as conditions stay dry.