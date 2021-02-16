Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, February 16th

It’s another bitterly cold start to the day in much of KELOLAND. Sioux Falls looked plenty cold as of 5am!

Highs yesterday failed to hit zero in Sioux Falls, Mitchell, and Huron. We hope to improve some these numbers today.

Overnight lows have been coldest in Yankton at -27.

This 2 day stretch of -20s in Sioux Falls is some of coldest air we’ve seen the past 20 years. The graphic below shows how the numbers rank.

Wind chill warnings remain in effect for many areas this morning. This map will SLOWLY improve today.

Here’s an interesting map. As of 6:30am, 73.2% of the nation was covered by snow. That’s the highest number on record since NOAA began tracking this figure in September of 2003.

Our Futurecast update shows a batch of clouds and snow showers moving back across KELOLAND the next 24 hours. Snow total look very light, under 1″.

The worst of the cold snap is over and a big change is coming. Look at the large area of above normal temperatures developing to our north.

Today will be a little better than yesterday, but the wind will not help matters much in central KELOLAND.

Tonight will not be as cold with lows in the single digits below zero across much of the central and east.

Expect better numbers tomorrow, but clouds and some wind will still add a bite to the air.

The 7 day forecast looks much better by the weekend with highs in the 20s by Friday and Saturday and 40s early next week!