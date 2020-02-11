Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, February 11th

Good Morning! The forecast looks good today, but tomorrow will be a much different story. The big weather story will be the blowing snow with this arctic cold front. We expect winds gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range right behind the front tomorrow morning and ground blizzard conditions will be possible at times.

The falling temperatures with the wind will feel especially cold. All three of these headlines add up to a full dose of winter weather.

The problems will be worst over the deepest snow cover areas north of Sioux Falls.

Futurecast shows mild weather today with highs in the 30s in most areas. However, the front tomorrow morning will bring sharply colder hourly temperatures north of Sioux Falls during the morning. We’ll see teens below zero for many east of the James Valley by Thursday morning.

New snow is expected to be light, so the main problem will be blowing snow from Sunday’s storm.

Enjoy the nice weather today as highs bounce back into the 30s, perhaps near 40 in Rapid City.

Tonight still looks mild with lows in the 20s.

This hit of cold won’t last long and readings return to the 30s and 40s this weekend.

While the numbers look better for Friday, the wind on Valentine’s Day will be strong from the south and will not feel warmer. Wind speeds will go down this weekend.