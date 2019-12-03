Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, December 3rd

Good Morning! Breezy west winds are bringing us warmer weather today in KELOLAND. We don’t see any meaningful chances of rain or snow the next few days as shown below on Futurecast.

We do see melting during the day and freezing at night. That can lead to patches of black ice, something to always be cautious about in the days following a winter storm.

We don’t see any new snow storms the rest of the week as shown on the snow forecast below.

Highs today will be pretty mild, especially considering the depth of the snow in many spots.

Tomorrow looks mild too as a west wind continues.

The mild weather will cover much of the northern plains.

Thursday still looks mild, but a late day front will bring cooler air from North Dakota.

A sneak peak at next week shows the possibility of some very cold air by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We may see lows below zero if these trends continue by the 10th of December.

Until the cold air arrives, enjoy the milder weather much of the 7 day forecast.