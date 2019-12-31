Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, December 31st

Good Morning! The latest snow cover map shows a lot of snow in much of KELOLAND. You can see the lack of snow in Iowa and also across parts of far western SD. Our snow island will continue with no new big storms in the forecast.

We do see some clearing today and chilly weather. The wind is decreasing too, which will help crews clearing the roads. Futurecast shows some light moisture returning tomorrow into Thursday, but much of that is expected to evaporate before it hits the ground.

Temperatures will be above normal much of the 7 day forecast. We’ll watch the trends by Tuesday, which look colder here in the northern plains. It looks like frigid air will stay up north for now.

Highs today will be coolest in the east and warmer in the far west in the lower 40s.

Tonight will be chilly for New Year’s Eve, but the weather should be dry.

Tomorrow will be warmer. The numbers should support some melting on the first day of the new year in many spots.

The wind could increase late Friday along with some chance of flurries or light snow. No major storms are in the the 7 day forecast.