Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, December 29th

Snow continues to move across KELOLAND today. You can see the early morning view in the Winner area where snow has been moderate at times.

The snow is fairly widespread across the region. You can see the activity moving to the east and northeast.

Some of the locally heavier band have been featuring snowfall rates of 1-2″ an hour.

Winter weather advisories have been posted for much of KELOLAND for the areas shaded in blue.

Winds will not be as strong with this system, but expect a south wind at 10-20 mph while the snow is falling. Winds will shift to the northwest tonight and stronger gusts near 40 mph are expect in Rapid City. We think winds will increase up to 30 mph overnight East River.

Futurecast shows the timeline of the snow. You can clearly see this is a 1 punch system, as most of the accumulating snow departs by late this afternoon.

Highs today will stay in the 20s east with 30s in western KELOLAND.

It will be chilly tonight with the winds shifting to the northwest. Also, there could be some evening freezing drizzle across the southeast ahead of the cold front, something to keep in mind.

More sunshine is expected tomorrow with highs in the mid 20s for Sioux Falls, but mid 30s in Rapid City.

The 7 day forecast looks mainly dry with a moderating temperature trend by early next week as highs return to the 30s.