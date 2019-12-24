Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM December 24

Fog may greet you on this Christmas Eve morning in eastern KELOLAND. Visibilities have been knocked down to 3 miles or less in some areas, so give yourself extra time with any commute you may have. Along with the fog, there could be slick parking lots and sidewalks due to snow and ice refreezing overnight.

Even as the fog slowly lifts, we’ll still have cloudy skies today. Afternoon highs will be in the 20s in northern KELOLAND, to the 30s and 40s elsewhere.

Rudolf may have to be used for Santa’s delivery tonight as areas of fog will once again be possible. Along with the fog, freezing drizzle is also possible in southeast KELOLAND late tonight. Overnight lows will fall to the teens and 20s.

Christmas Day will be cloudy. Morning freezing drizzle will be scattered in eastern KELOLAND. The afternoon will consist of flurries and light snow showers. Highs will be a little cooler, but we’ll still be slightly above average with numbers in the 20s and 30s.

The weather will remain quiet for the rest of the week and the weekend. There’s a chance we can return to the 40s in eastern KELOLAND Friday.