Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, December 1st

Mild weather for this time of year continues across KELOLAND. We hit the 50s yesterday in Rapid City and even Sioux Falls managed 40 degrees. More 40s are likely today.

Winds are stronger for western KELOLAND this morning. We expect gusts over 45 mph in Rapid City and wind advisories are in effect in that area.

Futurecast shows a passing cold front today and a few flurries will develop West River tonight. The chance of light snow won’t last long and temperatures will be a little cooler, mainly in the 30s. More active weather will stay to our south.

It looks like a quiet start to the month of December with little snow in the forecast.

We expect above normal temperatures the next few days.

Highs will be in the 40s today under partly cloudy skies. Again, stronger winds will continue West River.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 20s. Areas of flurries or a patch of light snow will possible West River.

Tomorrow will be a bit chilly, but still above normal for many for this time of the year.

We are expecting 40s for highs the next several days as this mild weather trend continues along with dry weather.