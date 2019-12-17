Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, December 17th

Good Morning! Fog is lifting this morning across southeastern KELOLAND and partly cloudy skies are forecast in many areas today. We do have a cold front on the move today and that will trim overnight lows tonight in eastern areas of KELOLAND. Notice the lack of moisture…we’ll likely stay dry in the short-term forecast.

Futurecast shows a few clouds, but no major changes in the weather. We’ll keep that trend going the rest of the week.

Highs today will stay in the upper teens in the northeast, but climb into the low 40s in Rapid City.

Tonight will be colder east of the James Valley, with lows well below zero in western MN.

Temperatures tomorrow will be a little warmer in the east, but much warmer in the Black Hills with highs in the 40s and 50s.

We’ll keep the warmer trend going into the weekend. Take a look at the Saturday forecast!

The storm track will remain quiet to start next week, but we do see a trough developing across the west just before Christmas.

Very little snow will fall before that time, but we may have some chance of snow right around Christmas if this pattern continues.

The 7 day forecast remains dry, another rare trend as we end 2019.