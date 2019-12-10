Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, December 10th

It looks cold today in much of KELOLAND. You can see the hourly forecast stays coldest in the northeast, while Rapid City will be warmer nearing 30 late in the day. We also have a chance of light snow this evening along the Missouri River Valley. That snow could track toward Sioux Falls after 9pm, but should stay less than 1″.

There will be some rays of sun during the day with cold air, but remember the wind chill will stay below zero in many areas East River.

Lows tonight will be quite cold in Aberdeen, near -15. The southwestern part of South Dakota looks warmer in the teens.

30s are back tomorrow for the southwest, but colder single digits are likely in the northeast.

It looks like the arctic air will retreat later this week, but may return this weekend. All of these pieces of cold are only previews to the real cold that will arrive in the coming weeks.

Storm tracks will leave behind streaks of minor snowfall the next few days. Each passing front will provide an opportunity for light snow, but no major storms are in the forecast.

The 7 day forecast shows the warmest weather by Friday…not bad at 37.