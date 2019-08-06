Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, August 6th

Good Morning! Another warm summer day in KELOLAND may lead to a few scattered thunderstorms. The map below shows the latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. You can see area shaded in yellow is the primary area to follow. A cluster of severe weather is possible as storms fire in southern North Dakota late this afternoon.

A closer look at FutureScan shows temperatures warming into the 80s through the afternoon and storms moving into the Mobridge area after 4pm. We’ll keep an eye on this development as is tracks to the south this evening.

Highs will be at or above normal in most areas today. The best increase in humidity will be found across central KELOLAND.

Those scattered storms will move to the south this evening. We think most of them move through before midnight.

Tomorrow should be a little cooler. We can’t rule out a few more isolated thunderstorms in the far south later in the day, but rain appears to be a little more limited in coverage.

Lower 80s will be common for the rest of the week. Thunderstorm chances will return this weekend along with increasing levels of humidity.