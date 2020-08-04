Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, August 4th

Good Morning! Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed in central KELOLAND. Expect more activity during the day.

The cooler weather has been pleasant. This was a shot from downtown Sioux Falls around 6:30am.

A warm front developing in central KELOLAND will continue to trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially again late in the day into the evening. We think scattered rain chances will move east tomorrow.

If you are looking for rain, keep watching the pattern ahead. More storms this weekend will develop to our northwest and should roll southeast into KELOLAND Friday night and other rounds are possible this weekend. We’ll give you more details as we approach the weekend.

The weather pattern is looking hotter next week. That makes it even more important to pick up some rain in the drier areas of southeastern KELOLAND.

Pleasant temperatures are forecast today with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Scattered rain chances will move east overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

Tomorrow will feature scattered rain for both Aberdeen and Sioux Falls with highs mainly in the 80s.

Hotter weather will arrive to start the weekend. We expect some storm chances, mainly in the evening or overnight. Hotter weather is likely next week as well.