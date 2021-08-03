Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, August 3rd

It’s another day of haze in the forecast for much of KELOLAND. Temperatures will be warm and the forecast looks during the day.

You can see the smoke on the map below. We are expected to see the smoke at the surface to lower the next couple of days as winds increase from the south.

Temperatures were near normal yesterday in the 80s east and a few 90s west.

Futurecast shows the next round of scattered showers and thunderstorms moving into far western SD late tonight. We’ll carry some rain chances for Rapid City tomorrow and some of those will expand east Wednesday night into Thursday.

The pattern ahead is looking hotter, but we do have another disturbance headed for KELOLAND on Saturday. That could trigger another round of scattered storms, mainly across the east.

Highs today will range from the lower to middle 80s in the east, with lower 90s across the west.

Tonight will mild with lows in the 60s for many areas.

Tomorrow looks warm again, but areas of showers during the day may affect temperatures in central SD.

We expect a steady increase on temperatures the next few days as highs return to the 90s in much of KELOLAND by the weekend. Again, the rain chances in Sioux Falls are looking better late Saturday, something to keep watching in the forecast.