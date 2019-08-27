Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, August 27th

Good Morning! A windy and cooler day is forecast across KELOLAND. Wind gusts will go over 40 mph in northeastern KELOLAND today and this will reinforce the cooler weather expected.

Take a look at the dew point forecast. We are looking at much drier weather for the next few days.

Highs this afternoon will be in the 70s for most areas, with 60s across the northeast. Those numbers are ALL below normal for this time of year. Sprinkles are possible in both the west and the far northeast.

Tonight will be mainly clear with cooler lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer with less wind and mostly sunny skies. A few 80s are expected in southwestern SD.

We should see warmer weather on Thursday, but another cold front will usher in cooler weather Friday along with shower chances that could linger into early Saturday. It does appear temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend.