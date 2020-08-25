Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM August 25

It will be another hot day as temperatures will easily get into the 90s and lower 100s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for western to eastern KELOLAND today. Use caution when spending time outdoors.



Temperatures will slowly start to cool over the next couple of days with 80s for highs on Thursday. Along with the cooler air, we’ll have better chances for rain. While rain will start during the day in western and central KELOLAND on Thursday, it will try to hold together and move east Thursday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has eastern KELOLAND in a slight risk for severe weather on Thursday with hail being the main threat.



As we take another step down on highs for early next week, we’ll have another round of rain late Sunday into Sunday night. By Monday, I expect many locations to be in the 70s for highs.