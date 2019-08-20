Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, August 20th

It’s a warm and muggy start to the day across much of eastern and southern KELOLAND. Thunderstorms have been spotty and mainly across NW IA and SW MN. A cold front on the move today will bring cooler weather to the north, but the south will be above normal.

Will there be storms around tonight? It looks like storms will develop closer to the Nebraska border after sunset. We think most of those storms will move south of KELOLAND, but we’ll need to watch the northern part of that line for some severe weather.

Here is the new severe weather risk map from the Storm Prediction Center today.

Those chances of storms tonight and mainly in the south as cooler air wins the battle across the north.

Everyone will be cooler tonight with highs in the 70s in most areas.

Dew points will drop tomorrow into Thursday. However, we’ll see some increases in humidity again by the weekend.

We’ll also see better chances of scattered thunderstorms by Friday into the weekend. It looks like cooler weather will return to the region just beyond the 7 day forecast.