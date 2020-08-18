Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, August 18th

Morning thunderstorms have been rumbling across parts of central KELOLAND. You can see the view from our Pierre LIVECAM early this morning.

The thunderstorms have been moving from north to south, so they are affecting the same areas rather than moving toward the James Valley.

Rain totals are mostly low, but we have a few exceptions.

VIPIR estimates nearly 2″ northwest of Blunt.

Don’t be surprised if a few more widely scattered storms develop the next 24 hours farther east. Futurecast is hinting at that possibility, but we are not expecting widespread rain. Additional isolated thunderstorms could develop later in the week.

Hot weather is likely West River today with highs in the upper 90s. Sioux Falls will stay cooler in the mid 80s.

Thunderstorm chances will stay mainly east tonight with lows in the 60s.

We expect highs in the 90s again tomorrow to the west and central.

Very little change is expected in the 7 day forecast with highs in the mid and upper 80s. A few more thunderstorms are possible late Friday, but the pattern will remain drier than normal.