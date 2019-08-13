Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, August 13th

Good Morning! We are starting the morning with mainly dry weather, a change of pace after a very wet 30 days for most of KELOLAND. The new numbers are 200-300% of normal in the dark blue.

Isolated showers are ahead for northeastern KELOLAND this afternoon as hourly temperatures try to hit lower 70s in Aberdeen and Watertown. Highs near Sioux Falls will be near 80.

Winds will be from the northwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

Look at the cool weather in North Dakota! More of that air is moving our way tomorrow.

We expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Tomorrow looks pleasant with highs mainly in the 70s. Expect dry weather for most areas.

Thursday will start a transition back to scattered rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

We should see more hits of rain on Friday, but a nice start to the weekend is forecast with highs well into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.