Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, April 7th

Thunderstorms rumbled across parts of northern KELOLAND last evening, with hail reports near Aberdeen. The severe weather didn’t last long, but it’s a reminder that severe weather season is off and running. We think severe weather will be on pause in much of the 7 day forecast.

Highs today will be well above normal in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Enjoy it because this is the warmest day of the next 7.

Futurecast shows a few areas of rain after midnight in the east. Stronger winds will follow, gusting to near 40 mph in the north during the afternoon tomorrow. Temperatures will also be about 15-20 degrees colder.

We are going into this forecast drier than this time last year. In fact, we’ve been below normal on precipitation in areas shaded in yellow and orange.

The 10 day moisture trends are still heavier to our south. We may see some snow early next week as temperatures turn much colder.

You can clearly see a big change on temperatures next week. All that blue and purple represents below normal temperatures.

Our Easter forecast is much cooler and 30s build into the northern plains. We’ll keep watching for chances of snow.

This is all the more reason to enjoy today’s 70. Rain chances will return by late Friday into Saturday.