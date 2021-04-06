Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, April 6th

It was quite a lighting show last night in the Sioux Falls area. Some of the storms produced hail as well, but all of the storms moved east quickly overnight. Thanks to all of you that sent us pictures and videos of the impressive strikes.

Video credit: John Rueb

The airport in Sioux Falls had just .18″ of moisture, but other areas around Sioux Falls were closer to .50″. Much more rain is on the way.

You can see the expanding area of rain in the central and west this morning.

Later today, severe weather will once again be possible in the very far southeast corner of KELOLAND. We’ll keep an eye on those developments later today.

Futurecast shows the expanding areas of rain today and tonight. The southeast will see much more widespread rain tonight. Meanwhile, snow will continue to fall for the Black Hills and parts of southwestern SD.

This system will slow to move out of the region, so rain chances will linger in Sioux Falls Thursday and perhaps into Friday as well.

The longer the system sticks around, the better the chances of hitting 2″ of rain or more across the east and southeast.

Highs today will be much cooler with many in the 40s and 50s. Sioux Falls should still see at least 65 this afternoon.

Tonight will be wet with lows in the 30s for many central and west. Snow will fall in the areas below 32 degrees. Sioux Falls should be around 48. Don’t forget about the blustery north-northeast wind.

Rain will continue in the east tomorrow, but areas of NW South Dakota should clear a bit and be a little warmer.

The 7 day forecast lessens the rain chance on Friday and highs should climb to near 60 by Saturday. The numbers are ahead are more typical of April weather in the forecast.