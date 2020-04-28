Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, April 28th

Good Morning! Scattered rain continues to track east this morning. You can see this system is a fast mover, limiting some of the rainfall totals.

The numbers have been a bit heavier in far northern SD. Mobridge has picked up .59″ so far today. Sioux Falls has picked up .05″ at the airport, but other parts of the city are between .10″ and .20″.

Winds will be strong today West River where a high wind warning has been issued.

Futurecast suggests wind gusts around 50-60 mph later today in Rapid City. Winds will be breezy in Sioux Falls, but not as strong.

We will be watching the next chance of scattered rain this afternoon. Any of the heavier spots on radar could generate some thunder and lightning along with a quick hit of heavy rain and some gusty winds. General rain totals will be under .25″ for most areas East River.

Temperatures will be climbing at the end of the week. Highs could surge to near 80 by Friday in Sioux Falls. We expect cooler weather to arrive early next week along with chances of rain.

Your forecast today features highs mainly in the 60s with the redeveloping showers and thundershowers.

Rain chances will end tonight in the east with lows in the 40s for most.

We expect a blend of sun and clouds tomorrow with seasonable temperatures in the 60s once again.

Rain chances will increase this weekend into early next week as temperatures begin to cool.