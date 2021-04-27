Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM April 27

Scattered showers and storms are moving through KELOLAND this morning. While many locations will receive less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall, IF you are caught under a thunderstorm you may end up with amounts of a quarter inch or more.

We’ll continue to watch the periods of showers and storms this morning and into the afternoon. Some will receive amounts of near a half inch from the stronger storms.

In fact, hail may accompany the stronger storms as the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe weather.

It will be a cooler day today with highs in the 50s in the 60s.

Grab whatever rain you can get, as it looks like dry skies for the rest of the week starting tomorrow.

As we begin May, we’ll watch temperatures warm to the 70s and 80s, but don’t get used to the warm weather. We are following a colder than average air mass that will blanket much of the central United States as we start the second week of May.