Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, April 21st

Good Morning! It’s a chilly morning, but light winds are welcome and a very nice forecast is ahead today.

The pattern later this week is looking more active. Showers will increase Thursday afternoon from west to east and more rain will fall on Friday. In fact, we’ll even carry a chance of showers into early Saturday. It will be a little cooler with the rain around, but no cold air is in sight.

Rain totals this week appear to be heaviest in southeastern KELOLAND with the numbers over .50″. We won’t see widespread heavy rain as this moisture is not tied to the Gulf of Mexico.

Temperatures will be moderating next week. We will keep an eye on hotter weather building in the desert southwest into early May.

Enjoy the nice temperatures today with highs in the upper 60s in Sioux Falls and 70s to the west. Winds will also be much lighter.

Temperatures tonight will not be as chilly, mainly in the 40s.

Tomorrow looks very mild with highs back into the 70s in many areas, including Sioux Falls.

Rain chances will cool our highs into the lower 60s by Friday and Saturday, but no drastic changes are foreseen. We should see milder temperatures returning next week.