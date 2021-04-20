Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM April 20

It’s snowing again this morning in western South Dakota.

Though not as heavy as yesterday, the northern Hill will receive 2-4” of snow as Winter Weather Advisories are in effect.

The sunshine from this morning will be replaced with cloud cover with scattered rain/snow showers developing. Precipitation amounts will remain light with amounts staying less than a tenth of an inch.

Highs will remain below average today with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

With high pressure in control of our weather for tomorrow, we’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be slightly warmer with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The 7-day forecast shows scattered showers at 20% on Friday and Sunday. Moisture is very limited during that time, so expect light rain amounts.

There’s a better chance for moisture next week. Just beyond the 7-day forecast we’ll have to watch for showers and storms.