Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, April 14th

Good Morning! It’s another cold start to the morning with a breeze from the west. Skies are starting clear, but intervals of clouds and spots of snow will return.

Futurecast shows those clouds, but areas of snow are more likely in the far west late tonight and tomorrow.

You can see the majority of the moisture the next couple of days will move to our south. We still expect limited rain or snow chances in the extended forecast.

The majority of the rain stays to our south in this forecast, good news for farmers looking for some dry weather ahead of planting season.

We feel very good about temperatures warming in the 7 day forecast and beyond. It looks like Pacific air will dominate the northern plains early next week.

Stay warm today with chilly west winds and pockets of light snow from time to time.

It looks like we’ll see a few sprinkles tomorrow in the east, but temperatures will return to the 40s and we should be near 50 by Friday. 60s will feel nice on Saturday!